NCOC daily update: 591 new cases, 18 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 591 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,268,536, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 18 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the country, taking the overall death toll to 28,377, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,614 are in critical condition.

During the previous 24 hours, 737 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,216,242, said the NCOC.

Sindh province is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 467,425 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 438,989 cases.