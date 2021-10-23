Pakistan nears formal deal to allow US airspace for Afghanistan ops: report

The Biden administration has told lawmakers the United States is nearing a formalised agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing with members of Congress that took place on Friday morning.

Pakistan has expressed a desire to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in exchange for assistance with its own counter-terrorism efforts and help in managing the relationship with India, one of the sources said.

But the negotiations are ongoing, another source said, and the terms of the agreement, which has not been finalized, could still change.

The briefing comes as the White House is still trying to ensure that it can carry out counter-terrorism operations against ISIS-K and other adversaries in Afghanistan now that there is no longer a US presence on the ground for the first time in two decades after the NATO withdrawal from the country.