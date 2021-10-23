World

US announces killing of senior al-Qaeda leader in drone strike

By AFP
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. President Biden yesterday declared an end to two decades of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, offering an impassioned defense of his withdrawal and rejecting criticism that it was mishandled. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON: A senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in a US drone strike in Syria, the Pentagon said late Friday.

The strike comes two days after a base in southern Syria, used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, was assaulted.

“A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar,” said Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee in a statement.

There were no known casualties from the strike, he said, adding it was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.

“The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” he said.

At the end of September, the Pentagon killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another senior Al-Qaeda commander in Syria, in an airstrike near Idlib in the country’s northwest.

He had been responsible for “planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks,” according to Centcom.

“Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations,” Rigsbee said.

The ongoing war in Syria has created a complex battlefield involving foreign armies, militias and militants.

The war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

