Afghan situation to directly impact Pakistan: says Fawad Chaudhry

By Agencies

DUBAI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that any situation in Afghanistan has a direct impact on Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Dubai on Saturday, the information minister said that Pakistan is making efforts for peace in Afghanistan as the former wants stability in the neighbouring country.

On the issue of recognition of the Taliban regime, Fawad said that Pakistan is taking regional countries along on the issue. Pakistan will not recognise the Afghan government unilaterally, the minister added.

About the issue of price hike and inflation in the country, he said that outbreak of coronavirus raised worldwide commodity prices. He said that the rupee depreciated due to smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan.

He said a record production of wheat and sugarcane has been registered this year and Rs1,100 billion added to the national economy in the field of agriculture.

The minister said that the textile industry is also booming and it has booked orders till 2023. He said that record investment is also coming in the construction sector which created 300,000 new jobs. He added that foreign remittances have reached a new record which has boosted the foreign reserves of the country.

The minister said that the current government has responded best to the pandemic. He said that coronavirus has hit the world’s five largest economies. Fawad said that giving the right to vote to Pakistanis abroad is a priority of the present government.

