NATIONAL

Punjab govt to begin door-to-door vaccine drive from October 25

By News Desk
A student receives a dose of the CanSino Biologics' Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a university in Islamabad on June 28, 2021.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

The government of Punjab has announced it will kick off its door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25.

The aim of the drive, as per the government’s notification, is to ensure 100% of the targeted people are vaccinated. A focal person has also been appointed to ensure the campaign achieves its targets.

The campaign initiated by the Punjab government will last till November 12, as per a notification issued by the provincial government, adding that it will vaccinate people at their homes across its nine divisions and 36 districts.

The Punjab government has decided to vaccinate those who have not yet received the jab at their homes after reports indicated that a lot of people have not received the jab.

DCO Lahore Dr Faisal Malik stated that he has been instructed to ensure people who have not yet received the jab are vaccinated.

He said legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar had said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, we will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remain unvaccinated.

He went on to urge authorities in certain cities to improve their vaccination efforts.

Umar had commended the vaccination progress in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sargodha and other cities. The federal minister, however, underscored the need for improvement in the vaccination process in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Mardan and other cities.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of COVID-19, we have to meet vaccination targets set,” he added.

Urging the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister had said, “Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against covid.”

Previous articlePM Imran Khan gives directive for swift action for relief from inflation
Next articleIHC disposes of Zakir Jaffer’s petition against indictment, petitioner withdraws plea
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

apanese ambassador to Pakistan pays farewell call to COAS at GHQ

His Excellency Mr Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces conducts IBO in Miran Shah, N Wazirstan

Security forces conducted an IBO in Miran Shah, Northwazirstan on reported presence of Terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist Ahmed Ullah got killed....
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC disposes of Zakir Jaffer’s petition against indictment, petitioner withdraws plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition by Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan gives directive for swift action for relief from inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while visiting Lahore on Friday directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide people relief from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Value of PKR depreciates, PML-N lawmakers jeer at PTI govt in NA

ISLAMABAD: During a session of the National Assembly on Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday jeered at the incumbent government over...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill to restrain fake news sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that a proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Why do Kashmiris observe October 27 as the darkest day?

Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and around the world are yet again observing October 27 as the darkest day of their history...

TLP protests

IMF talks

A look at the first meetings of Pakistan vs India cricket rivalry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.