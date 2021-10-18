NATIONAL

PDM to hold countrywide protest rallies, strikes from Oct 20

By Mian Abrar

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced that the Opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests and rallies from October 20.

Speaking to the media here following a meeting of the alliance held in the federal capital, the Maulana reiterated that the Opposition has completely rejected the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 2021.

“The institute of NAB has always been used against the Opposition,” Fazlur Rehman said, adding that he has no hope of accountability from NAB.

Rejecting the electoral reforms, Maulana said that the electronic voting machine (EVM) is another name for the old results transmission system (RTS).

“The government which has come into power as a result of rigging has no right to give a formula for free and fair elections in the country,” the PDM chief said.

Shedding light on the Afghanistan issues, he said that borders with Afghanistan and Iran have been closed, which is affecting people living in the bordering areas.

“Borders with Afghanistan and Iran should be opened immediately for trade,” Fazlur Rehman demanded.

“Our demand is to hold a general election,” he reiterated, adding that unless there are transparent general elections in the country, there is no justification for local body elections.

He announced that there will be rallies, protests and wheel-jam strikes in district headquarters starting from October 20.

“PDM wants a democratic and constitutional system in the country,” he said. “We have to work hard and stand firm, the result is in the hands of Allah.”

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

