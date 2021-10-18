NATIONAL

‘All matters have been resolved’: Fawad on civil, military relations

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday shed light on the relationship between the civil and military leaderships and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed held a routine meeting today as they often hold meetings.

“All the matters have been resolved,” he said in a media talk.

Talking about the opposition parties, he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should start a ‘rent a crowd’ service for political parties as his ‘political career has completely ended’.

“Maulana Sahab is nothing more than Chla Hua Kartoos (fired cartridge),” he said while chiding Fazlur Rehman over bringing the students of different seminaries at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting in Faisalabad.

The minister said Fazlur Rehman has already been used for crowding political gatherings in the past and now he has no importance in political arena.

The JUI-F chief just wants to be politically relevant by making non-serious statements, Fawad said in response to a query.

The nation does not take serious those who always indulge in political gimmicks, he said while referring to undue criticism of the government by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition is left with no option, but to cry foul all the time, he said while pointing to their constant practice of looking for excuses to protest against the government.

He said prices of different commodities including wheat flour have been brought down, while a visible reduction in sugar price is also being expected due to bumper crops of the sugarcane.

The price of wheat flour is only high in Sindh due to delay on the part of provincial government for its release, he said, adding from today, the Sindh government has started releasing the commodity and it is being hoped that its prices would decline soon in the province.

“We are not living on another planet. If the price of [crude] oil will go up across the world, it will also go upward in Pakistan and if there will be a decline in its prices [globally], the same will happen in Pakistan as well,” he stressed.

The minister asked the opposition leaders to come forward and hold discussion with the government if they have any worthwhile solution to the problem of global hike in the petroleum prices.

He regretted that the opposition boycotted the National Assembly proceedings today despite knowing that the day was dedicated to have speeches on Seerat-un-Nabi. “There should be limitations for everything and there is no need to do politics on everything,” he added.

He said the opposition always looked for an excuse to hold protest [against the government]. They were thinking that there were some differences between the government and security institutions but now their euphoria is gradually fading away, he added.

He said the opposition always talked about democratic credentials but they have no such things in their account rather to always seek a deal to evade accountability.

Fawad said the opposition leaders quickly get ready with their curriculum vitae to jump on the bandwagon once they assume that there are differences between the government and the state institutions. But, when they came to know that they were not going to get any relief in their corruption cases from the government, their guns suddenly turned towards the state institutions.

Basically, the opposition, he said, is not only devoid of political thinking, but also lacks administrative and economic policies.

The opposition could not come into power by criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan all along, rather they should do some introspection and revise their policies.

He once again invited the opposition to work with the government for bringing reforms including the electoral ones.

The minister ruled out possibility of having any discussion with the opposition on their corruption cases.

To a query, he said there are multiple commodities including wheat and electricity on which subsidy is being given. “The entire country cannot be run on subsidy.”

Previous articleOn reading vs reading into
Next articlePDM to hold countrywide protest rallies, strikes from Oct 20
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif grills Imran Khan over skyrocketing inflation

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday came down hard over Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government over skyrocketing inflation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM to hold countrywide protest rallies, strikes from Oct 20

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced that the Opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests and rallies from October 20. Speaking...
Read more
NATIONAL

DG-ISI briefs COAS on ‘internal security, Afghanistan’: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Monday. Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation-hit people may expect relief after five months: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: As the rising oil prices and devaluation of currency are adding to the woes of inflation-hit people, the government sees no immediate relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan holds meeting to tackle rising inflation: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting today (Monday) to discuss measures to tackle rising inflation across the country. Last week, the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists in N Waziristan

A soldier was martyred on Monday as security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military's media wing said. The Inter-Services...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDM to hold countrywide protest rallies, strikes from Oct 20

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced that the Opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests and rallies from October 20. Speaking...

‘All matters have been resolved’: Fawad on civil, military relations

On reading vs reading into

Breaking the conventional rules of social grouping

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.