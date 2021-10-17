Government defends historic petrol price rise

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government raised the petrol price by over Rs10 a litre and the rate of diesel by over Rs12, its ministers Sunday defended the move, pointing to the historic global surge in oil prices which increased the pressure on the inflation-hit consumers.

A Finance Division notification issued early Saturday set the price of petrol at Rs137.79 per litre while that of high-speed diesel at Rs134.48, ostensibly its highest point since the country’s birth 74 years ago.

“The government has absorbed the pressure and provided maximum relief to the consumers by keeping petroleum levy and the sales tax to [a] minimum,” the Ministry of Finance said, seeking to defend its decision.

Hit by a nationwide wave of condemnation of the move, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the country “couldn’t be run on subsidies”.

In a statement, Chaudhry said the petroleum prices were increased due to a surge in its cost in the international market. “The oil prices in Pakistan are linked with [their] international counterparts […] the cost will lessen when its price in the international market will decrease,” he said.

“These economic hardships are temporary,” he said.

“The government is being criticised over the oil price hike as if we live on a different planet [than the rest of the world],” said the minister.

Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, hours before they followed suit in Pakistan, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand.

Demand has picked up with the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with a further boost from power generators who have been turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.