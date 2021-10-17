Sohail Amir wins gold at All Pakistan Triathlon

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Triathlon-2021 competition was held at Bahawalpur where Sohail Amir won the gold medal in the open category by completing the contest in 1 hour 15 minutes, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Amir also clinched the title of “Best Athlete”. Muhammad Bilal and Amir Abbas achieved second and third positions, respectively.

As many as 552 triathletes representing all provinces of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) enthusiastically participated in this grand event.

People from different government departments, the military, students of various colleges and universities, athletes from the Pakistan Triathlon Federation and Athletics Federation of Pakistan were also part of this event.

The competition comprised three sports events, which included 300m swimming followed by 20 kilometres cycling and 10km cross country running in the end.

Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lt Gen Khalid Zia was the chief guest. Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the special guest of honour.

The corps commander distributed medals and prizes among the winners.

A large number of notable dignitaries including Olympian Arshad Nadeem, hockey coach Khwaja Junaid, mountaineer Saima Baig, Olympian boxer Asghar Changezi attended the ceremony.

The presidents of the Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Board were also present. The Punjab Rangers displayed a mesmerizing rifle drill during the ceremony, said the ISPR.