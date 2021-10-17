NATIONAL

Sindh mulls easing teachers’ recruitment exam policy

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has recommended easing the teachers’ recruitment exam policy after less than one percent of the aspirants attending the test for the recruitment of junior elementary school teachers (JEST) cleared it.

A total of 160,000 candidates took the test conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur last week.

The passing percentage was recorded at 0.78 per cent.

According to a proposal sent to the Sindh cabinet, the education department has proposed abolishing the 45 percent passing marks per subject rule and lowering it to 40 percent for female candidates.

The department has, however, not proposed exemptions for male candidates, and their overall passing marks will remain at 55 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teachers (JEST).

The test was conducted by the Sukkur IBA’s testing service in partnership with the provincial government.

INP

