Arrangements finalised to celebrate Eid Milad un-Nabi with traditional zeal

By APP
A Pakistani Muslim prays at an illuminated mosque in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi on November 20, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid Milad un-Nabi on Tuesday with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The day will dawn with 31- and 21-gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to the prophet.

Special prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from foreign occupations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of the prophet in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

In his message, Khan said: “As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world. This is a month of blessings.”

Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole humanity, the PM added.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great leader in the history of the world. “The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and does not spread hate,” he added.

“So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awwal,” he said, adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

“My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations,” the PM said and asked the whole nation, including media, minorities and others to participate in the celebrations.

An official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs while talking to the APP said arrangements for the 46th International Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) conference in Islamabad on Monday as part of Eid Milad un-Nabi celebrations have been finalised.

The two-day conference — Role of mosques, seminaries, khanqahs and imambargahs in the promotion of unity and harmony in the light of teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — would be held on Monday and Tuesday. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will attend as chief guest on Monday.

On the second day of the conference, President Arif Alvi is expected to preside over the first session while Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the final session of the conference.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been holding the event since 1976. The aim of the conference is to highlight a soft image of Islam, disseminate the teachings of the prophet and also encourage the authors by giving them prizes for their outstanding books and research papers on the life of the prophet.

On the day, special processions will be taken out in Islamabad. Streets, markets, shopping centres, government and private buildings will be decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad un-Nabi.

Television channels and Radio Pakistan will air special programmes and newspapers will publish special additions in connection with the day.

APP

