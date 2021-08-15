NCOC daily update: 3,711 new cases, 67 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,711 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,098,410, including 986,795 recoveries.

According to the NCOC, 67 more patients died during the period, bringing the death toll to 24,406, adding that 4,792 are in critical condition.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 410,766 infections, followed by Punjab which reported 371,605 cases.

The NCOC said on its website that the country has administered 42,173,424 doses of vaccines and has fully vaccinated 11,956,552 persons as of Saturday night.