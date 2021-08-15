Model murdered in Lahore died in honour killing: police

KARACHI: A young woman who was found dead at her home in Lahore under mysterious circumstances was killed by her stepbrother for the honour, police said on Sunday.

Nayab Nadeem, 29, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unidentified suspects at her residence in the Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood on July 9.

A First Information Report of the incident was registered on behalf of Muhammad Ali, one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased.

The complaint said Ali visited Nadeem’s place on July 9 around midnight and found her dead on the floor unclothed. “There were scars on my sister’s neck,” he said in a statement.

He added that he found a net of her bathroom window broken. He said he suspected that his sister was murdered.

He further said Nadeem lived alone in the house and she was not married.

In its findings made public on Sunday, the police said the other stepbrother, Aslam, “strangulated her” and later attempted to give police an impression that Nadeem was sexually assaulted before the murder.

The police said they were able to close in on Ali after reviewing evidence collected from the scene.