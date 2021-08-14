Opinion

Pak-US relations

Handle with care

By Editorial
0
0

During the last two decades successive US administrations have been trying to use India to balance China in Asia. This has led the USA and India to develop strategic relations. Despite differences among the two over certain policies they continue to hold meetings of two plus two, conduct joint naval exercises and make use of the Quad to isolate China in Indo-Pacific region.

Pakistan and China have maintained time-tested friendly relations despite the two practicing different political and economic systems. It is in Pakistan’s national interest to further strengthen relations with China which has proved to be an all-weather friend. Over the years Pakistan and China have also developed strategic relations.

- Advertisement -

But this doesn’t mean that Pakistan should unnecessarily annoy the USA. Both the countries practice democracy and have mutually beneficial trade relations, while despite sharp differences leading sometime to sanctions, the two countries have worked together for more than 70 years on important issues including energy, economic growth, education, and health. USAID is partnering with the Government of Pakistan to expand the writ of government along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region. Pakistan’s establishment under Zia helped the US defeat the Soviet troops in Afghanistan but Washington suddenly left the region, leaving Pakistan to deal with the terrorists. After 9/11, Musharraf again helped the USA by allowing it to set up military bases in Pakistan which was against the country’s interest.

Failing to realise that the Trump Administration had only transactional relations with Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan developed the unrealistic expectation that President Trump would help resolve the Kashmir issue, which he didn’t.

While turning political differences into personal enmity characterizes Pakistan’s political culture, the tendency has to be reined in while conducting foreign relations. Mr Khan has been naming and shaming the USA for the last three months which is both unnecessary and harmful. It was impolitic and reflective of the PTI’s juvenile culture for National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf to observe that Pakistan has other options if US President Joe Biden continues to ignore the country’s leadership. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar ‘warned’ the USA against scapegoating Pakistan for Afghan failure. Islamabad needs to be reminded that it needs the US help not only in dealing with the IMF and FATF, but also with terrorist groups like he TTP, Al-Qaeda and IS.

Previous articlePassing the buck
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Passing the buck

That the federal government felt it was necessary to publicly demand the resignation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan...
Read more
Comment

Intra-Afghan talks: Why do they fail?

For almost a year now the Taliban and the Afghan government have been forced to sit in the same room but in vain. Today,...
Read more
Comment

Freedom — in the context of Pakistan

What is freedom? And what is Pakistan? Both questions are to be solved before discussing the question of the freedom-context of Pakistan. Freedom doesn’t mean...
Read more
Comment

Story of North and South Korea: Division and thereafter

The Korean Peninsula is an area in present East Asia, divided into two parts North and South following the surrender of Japan in World...
Read more
Editorials

Celebrating Independence Day

One is struck by the clarity of the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision about the type of country Pakistan was supposed to be in days to come...
Read more
Editorials

Taliban advances

There was a general opinion, even among supporters of the Kabul regime, that it would collapse before the Taliban once US forces withdrew. Still,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

DNA tests confirm Zahir murdered Noor: police

ISLAMABAD: DNA tests conducted on clothes, weapon of offence and other material collected from the crime scene in last month’s gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam...

Qatar urges Taliban to ceasefire at meeting in Doha

Ghani says ‘remobilisation of armed forces top priority’

Pakistan rejects Indian denial of involvement in Dasu attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.