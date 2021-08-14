Pak-US relations

During the last two decades successive US administrations have been trying to use India to balance China in Asia. This has led the USA and India to develop strategic relations. Despite differences among the two over certain policies they continue to hold meetings of two plus two, conduct joint naval exercises and make use of the Quad to isolate China in Indo-Pacific region.

Pakistan and China have maintained time-tested friendly relations despite the two practicing different political and economic systems. It is in Pakistan’s national interest to further strengthen relations with China which has proved to be an all-weather friend. Over the years Pakistan and China have also developed strategic relations.

But this doesn’t mean that Pakistan should unnecessarily annoy the USA. Both the countries practice democracy and have mutually beneficial trade relations, while despite sharp differences leading sometime to sanctions, the two countries have worked together for more than 70 years on important issues including energy, economic growth, education, and health. USAID is partnering with the Government of Pakistan to expand the writ of government along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region. Pakistan’s establishment under Zia helped the US defeat the Soviet troops in Afghanistan but Washington suddenly left the region, leaving Pakistan to deal with the terrorists. After 9/11, Musharraf again helped the USA by allowing it to set up military bases in Pakistan which was against the country’s interest.

Failing to realise that the Trump Administration had only transactional relations with Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan developed the unrealistic expectation that President Trump would help resolve the Kashmir issue, which he didn’t.

While turning political differences into personal enmity characterizes Pakistan’s political culture, the tendency has to be reined in while conducting foreign relations. Mr Khan has been naming and shaming the USA for the last three months which is both unnecessary and harmful. It was impolitic and reflective of the PTI’s juvenile culture for National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf to observe that Pakistan has other options if US President Joe Biden continues to ignore the country’s leadership. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar ‘warned’ the USA against scapegoating Pakistan for Afghan failure. Islamabad needs to be reminded that it needs the US help not only in dealing with the IMF and FATF, but also with terrorist groups like he TTP, Al-Qaeda and IS.