Pakistan slams Modi for ‘distorting history’ in Partition tweets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tweets concerning the bloody partition of the Indian subcontinent, observing no modern state was so much in contradiction with itself as India.

Modi, in a series of tweets, had announced to observe Pakistan’s independence as such in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the world’s largest mass migration of some 10 million people.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” he said.

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

“May [this day] keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”

Responding to the tweets, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, termed Modi’s move “a political and publicity stunt”, saying that “no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state — the so-called ‘largest democracy'”.



He said, “It is shameful that the practitioners of ‘Hindutva’ ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947. Distorting history and stoking communalism is the special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains.”

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government also notified the decision to observe the day of Pakistan’s Independence as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

The gazette notification, shared by the Indian news agency ANI, stated that the move was aimed at reminding “the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition”.