NATIONAL

Pakistan slams Modi for ‘distorting history’ in Partition tweets

By Staff Report
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on July 15, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tweets concerning the bloody partition of the Indian subcontinent, observing no modern state was so much in contradiction with itself as India.

Modi, in a series of tweets, had announced to observe Pakistan’s independence as such in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people during the world’s largest mass migration of some 10 million people.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” he said.

“May [this day] keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”

Responding to the tweets, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, termed Modi’s move “a political and publicity stunt”, saying that “no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state — the so-called ‘largest democracy'”.

He said, “It is shameful that the practitioners of ‘Hindutva’ ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947. Distorting history and stoking communalism is the special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains.”

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government also notified the decision to observe the day of Pakistan’s Independence as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

The gazette notification, shared by the Indian news agency ANI, stated that the move was aimed at reminding “the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition”.

Previous articlePak-US relations
Next articleDismantling of a contraption
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

10 killed, several injured in explosion in Karachi

At least 10 people died while several others were injured due to an explosion inside a truck in Karachi's Mawach Goth area on Saturday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CCP imposed Rs44bn fine to 81 sugar mills: Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the Competitive Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan eases travel restrictions for India

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has removed India from the list of Category-C countries, after a significant decline in the number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

DNA tests confirm Zahir murdered Noor: police

ISLAMABAD: DNA tests conducted on clothes, weapon of offence and other material collected from the crime scene in last month’s gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects Indian denial of involvement in Dasu attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected as "absurd remarks" Indian denial of support to a deadly bus bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed 13 people killed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran directs for reforms to attract foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities to expedite the reforms process to attract international investors and improve the functioning of state-owned...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Opinion

The cult culture

A cult is a group whose members share one or several ideas, ideas which may be based on a certain interpretation of religion, spiritualism...

Black Day shows Kashmiris want freedom

Dismantling of a contraption

Pakistan slams Modi for ‘distorting history’ in Partition tweets

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.