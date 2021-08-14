Honours conferred on military personnel

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, on the occasion of Independence Day, conferred honours on the members of the armed forces, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The awards included two Sitara-i-Basalat (star of good conduct), 61 Tamgha-i-Basalat (medal of good conduct), 42 Imtiazi Asnad (honour for gallantry), 70 army chief commendation cards, 22 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (crescent of excellence) (military), 106 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (star of excellence) (military) and 128 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (award of excellence) (military), said an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.