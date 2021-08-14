NATIONAL

Honours conferred on military personnel

By Staff Report
The President House stands in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. Pakistan's Supreme Court postponed a hearing on corruption cases facing President Asif Ali Zardari and thousands of current or former officials, delaying the latest challenge to Zardari's administration. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, on the occasion of Independence Day, conferred honours on the members of the armed forces, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The awards included two Sitara-i-Basalat (star of good conduct), 61 Tamgha-i-Basalat (medal of good conduct), 42 Imtiazi Asnad (honour for gallantry), 70 army chief commendation cards, 22 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (crescent of excellence) (military), 106 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (star of excellence) (military) and 128 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (award of excellence) (military), said an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

Previous articleEngland to play two T20s in Pakistan before T20 World Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

3 militants, 1 soldier killed in Balochistan shootout

QUETTA: Security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in Balochistan, the military said. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Veterans recall birth pangs

KARACHI: As Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day today, those who participated in the movement to carve out a separate nation for Muslims recall the birth...
Read more
NATIONAL

Celebrations and ceremonies mark 75th independence day

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan today marked the 75th anniversary of its creation and independence from Britain with a series of celebrations and military ceremonies. At dawn, a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan urges Afghan leaders to talk to Taliban

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday said Pakistan was urging Afghan leaders to try to quickly reach a politically negotiated settlement with the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N lambasts govt for anti-state trends report, slams inclusion of journalists

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Friday took shots at the federal government's Anti-State Trends Deep Analytics Report, highlighting the issue including journalists and political...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan achieves compliance with 4 more APG recommendations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved compliant/ largely compliant rating in four more recommendations of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering, leading aggregate to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Celebrations and ceremonies mark 75th independence day

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan today marked the 75th anniversary of its creation and independence from Britain with a series of celebrations and military ceremonies. At dawn, a...

England ‘confident’ of Ashes tour amid travel negotiations

One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan, risk alerts broadened

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.