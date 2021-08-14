Sports

England to play two T20s in Pakistan before T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Eoin Morgan of England batting during the 3rd T20I between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on July 20, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: England will play a two-match T20 cricket series in Pakistan before both teams leave for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Both matches were initially scheduled to be played in Karachi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday said it was moving the series to Rawalpindi due to “operational and logistical reasons.”

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the games on October 13 and October 14.

It will be England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005. The England squad will return for another limited-overs series and World Test Championship matches next year.

While England’s men team will be touring Pakistan after a 16-year break, England’s women’s squad, led by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan alongside their men’s team for the first time.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

The England squads will arrive on October 9.

Eoin Morgan’s England men’s squad will leave for the UAE on October 15. Knight’s women’s team will stay in Rawalpindi for the three ODIs on October 17, 19 and 21.

The Associated Press

