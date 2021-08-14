NATIONAL

3 militants, 1 soldier killed in Balochistan shootout

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in Balochistan, the military said.

In a brief statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district. One soldier was also killed and two were wounded during the exchange.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Afghanistan-based militant groups, funded by India, have often claimed such attacks in the recent past.

Staff Report

