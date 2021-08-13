HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy to grow by 4-5pc in FY22, says SBP governor

Dr Reza Baqir says CAD likely to remain 2-3pc of GDP in current fiscal year / Says foreign reserves set to reach historic high on 23rd

By News Desk
Dr-Reza-Baqir

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that Pakistan’s economy is estimated to grow by 4-5 percent in the ongoing fiscal year.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that the foreign exchange reserves of the central bank would reach a historic high level once the country receives $2.77 billion on August 23 from the International Monetary Fund. He said that earlier, the highest ever reserves of $19.5 billion were recorded in the year 2016.

He also said that the increase in reserves would help provide coverage to imports into the country, saying that since the country is currently in recovery mode, it needs more imports. He added that addition of $2.77 billion in national reserves is a positive sign for the country’s economy.

Referring to apprehensions raised by some of the economists about the rising trend of Current Account Deficit (CAD), Baqir said that the deficit would likely to remain at 2-3 percent of GDP during the current fiscal year 2021-22 which is a moderate ratio. Moderate increase is a good sign for the economy provided that it should remain sustainable, he said, adding: “We were in deep scramble in 2017-18 when our CAD went up to $19 billion or 6 percent of GDP.”

The governor said that there are three signs that the economy could be in trouble due to rising current account deficit. First alarming bell, he said, is that amid growing CAD, fluctuation in the exchange rate is high and non-adjustable. Similarly, he said, when the foreign exchange reserves are at the lowest rate then the growing current account deficit can hurt the economy. He also said that about three years ago all the three alarming bells were ringing as the exchange rate was not making two-way adjustments and the country’s forex reserves were also at a very low level.

However, Baqir said, now the situation is the other way round as the country’s forex reserves are going to be at historic highs coupled with a stable market based exchange rate that is making two way adjustments. He said, “About two years ago, our economy was in recession mode but now it has come out of the stabilisation phase and entered the growth phase.”

Similarly, he said that about three months ago, Pakistan’s GDP growth rate was being foreseen at 2 percent but now it has been proved that it had grown by 4 percent in the previous year while in the current year, according to the SBP estimation, it would grow by 4-5 percent.

To a question, the governor said that a higher growth during the past government was unsustainable because it suddenly went down and Pakistan had to go again to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new programme. However he said this time growth seems to be sustainable and it would further rise in days to come.

Elaborating the reasons behind a sustainable growth, the governor said Pakistan’s exchange rate is now market-based and that its forex reserves are also going up. Furthermore, he said the IMF also accepted that Pakistan has shown tremendous performance in increasing the net international reserves

Replying to another question, Baqir said after the outbreak of Covid, the average international debt to GDP increased by around 10 percent; however, Pakistan’s debt to GDP ratio remained in control and increased marginally.

Previous articlePEMRA cannot suspend TV channels’ licences, rules SHC
Next articlePakistan achieves compliance with 4 more APG recommendations
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan achieves compliance with 4 more APG recommendations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved compliant/ largely compliant rating in four more recommendations of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering, leading aggregate to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PEMRA cannot suspend TV channels’ licences, rules SHC

The Sindh High Court has ruled that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority cannot legally suspend the licences of television channels. According to The Express...
Read more
HEADLINES

Voters’ data to be synced with technology to check poll fraud: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that for the first time in the country’s history the government will be synchronising technology and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalists stranded in Afghanistan can get Pakistani visas on priority: minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday announced that the Government of Pakistan will relax the visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hostile forces cannot harm Pak-China friendship, asserts PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stated that no hostile forces would be able to harm the friendship between Pakistan and China, which he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal govt announces two-day leave on account of Ashura

August 18 and 19 will be public holidays to observe Youm-e Ashura, according to an official notice issued by the Ministry of Interior. Earlier this...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Journalists stranded in Afghanistan can get Pakistani visas on priority: minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday announced that the Government of Pakistan will relax the visa policy for journalists and media workers stranded...

What next for Afghanistan as Taliban rise again?

England to play two T20s in Pakistan before Twenty20 World Cup

Hostile forces cannot harm Pak-China friendship, asserts PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.