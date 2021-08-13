PEMRA cannot suspend TV channels’ licences, rules SHC

The Sindh High Court has ruled that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority cannot legally suspend the licences of television channels.

According to The Express Tribune, the court gave this judgement on a petition filed by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

According to the high court’s verdict, “the powers of PEMRA under section 30 PEMRA could not be delegated to Chairman or any other official of PEMRA by dint of section 13 PEMRA ordinance for suspension of broadcast media licences without framing of rules”.

“Hence forth, the decision of Authority to this extent conveyed by minutes dates 24th April 2020 is also declared null and void. Consequently all action taken by Chairman pursuant to the delegated powers of suspension of broadcast licenses are struck down,” the judgement added.