Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

A temple that was damaged last week by an angry crowd in Rahim Yar Khan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official confirmed late on Monday.

The development comes five days after a mob attacked the temple in Bhong town of Rahim Yar Khan, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door.

They were angry that a court granted bail to an 8-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple.

The Hindu boy had been arrested after allegedly urinating on a carpet in a school library housing Islamic religious texts. The mob at the time alleged the boy committed blasphemy.

Authorities later arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in the attack on the Hindu temple, saying they will have to pay for the temple’s repair.

Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, but there have been lone incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.