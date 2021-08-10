NATIONAL

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

By Monitoring Report
Shoaib Suddle (2L), member of the one-man Commission for Minorities Rights, leaves with member of parliament Ramesh Kumar (R) after a hearing over an attack on a Hindu Temple, in Islamabad on January 5, 2021. - Police officers showed "cowardice and negligence" in confronting a mob that attacked and set fire to a Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan, the provincial police chief said January 5. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

 A temple that was damaged last week by an angry crowd in Rahim Yar Khan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official confirmed late on Monday.

The development comes five days after a mob attacked the temple in Bhong town of Rahim Yar Khan, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door.

They were angry that a court granted bail to an 8-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a local religious school.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple.

The Hindu boy had been arrested after allegedly urinating on a carpet in a school library housing Islamic religious texts. The mob at the time alleged the boy committed blasphemy.

Authorities later arrested dozens of people suspected of taking part in the attack on the Hindu temple, saying they will have to pay for the temple’s repair.

Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, but there have been lone incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.

Monitoring Report

