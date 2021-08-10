World

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

By Reuters
People walk past the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on August 10, 2021, as a Chinese court upheld the death sentence passed on Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg for drug smuggling. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING/OTTAWA: A Chinese court upheld on Tuesday a Canadian man’s death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying.

The court proceedings for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the detained chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States, where she faces charges linked to violating sanctions.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested for drug smuggling in 2014 and jailed for 15 years in late 2018.

He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian sentenced him to death in January 2019, a month after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, charged with misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to attend her extradition hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court, on August 4, 2021, in Vancouver, Canada. Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images

Meng, who has said she is innocent, has been fighting her extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver.

The High Court in the northeast province of Liaoning heard Schellenberg’s appeal against the death sentence in May last year and confirmed the verdict on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters by telephone after attending the hearing, Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, condemned the decision and called for China to grant clemency.

“It is not a coincidence that these are happening right now, while the case is going on in Vancouver,” Barton said, referring to Schellenberg’s case and that of another Canadian, Michael Spavor.

China has rejected the suggestion the cases of the Canadians in China are linked to Meng’s case in Canada though China has warned of unspecified consequences unless Meng was released.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Businessman Spavor was detained in China days after Meng’s arrest in Vancouver. He was charged with espionage in June last year and went to trial in March.

Barton said a court in the northeastern city of Dandong, on a river bordering North Korea, is expected to announce a verdict on Spavor on Wednesday.

Another Canadian, former diplomat Michael Kovrig, was also arrested in China days after Meng’s arrest and charged with espionage. His trial was conducted in March. His embassy had no news about when he would be sentenced.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of more than 99 percent.

Some observers have said the likely convictions of both Spavor and Kovrig could ultimately facilitate an agreement in which they are released and sent back to Canada.

Previous articleSharjah ruler appoints new deputy
Next articleRahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sharjah ruler appoints new deputy

DUBAI: The ruler of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al-Qasimi as deputy ruler as...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban seize sixth provincial capital, press on with northern offensive after weekend blitz

The Taliban seized a sixth Afghan provincial capital on Monday following a weekend blitz across the north that saw urban centres fall in quick...
Read more
World

Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai

DUBAI: Some of the foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan now find themselves stranded on an unending layover...
Read more
Top Headlines

UN report says global warming dangerously close to being out of control

Stating that humans were "unequivocally" to blame for bringing global warming dangerously close to being out of control, the United Nations panel on climate...
Read more
Top Headlines

Afghanistan forces battling to retake Kunduz as Taliban advance in north

KABUL: Afghan commandoes launched a counter-attack on Monday to try to beat back Taliban fighters who overran the northern city of Kunduz a day...
Read more
World

Lynching threats to Muslims: India books ‘unidentified’ people even as footage shows participants

The police in New Delhi on Monday filed a first information report against unidentified persons, a day after inflammatory slogans calling for lynchings against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

 A temple that was damaged last week by an angry crowd in Rahim Yar Khan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs...

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

Sharjah ruler appoints new deputy

Engaging Pakistan to clear Taliban ‘safe haven’ from Afghanistan border: Pentagon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.