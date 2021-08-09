The echoes of the Grand National Dialogue are sometimes loud and sometimes faint, although, in today’s political frenzy, there seems to be no prospect of dialogue. However, no one can deny the fact that matters have been resolved through dialogue even in the past, this has been happening and will continue to happen, if not today, then tomorrow the government and the opposition will have to sit at the same table for talks. PML(N) President Shahbaz Sharif has even offered reconciliation.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif says that “I always want national reconciliation, forget the past and move forward and cure the sufferings of the people, we are not angels, many mistakes have been made in the past, and we have to learn from our mistakes and move forward.’’ Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the government has never closed the door to talks with the opposition, but will only talk to the opposition leadership in Parliament.

There is no doubt that Mian Shahbaz Sharif believes in a conciliatory policy, but Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have taken the path of resistance politics, so Fawad Chaudhry is right to say that what should be discussed with those who are not part of the Parliament, and those who are in Parliament are under the influence of these unelected people. The PML(N) in the National Assembly is led by Mian Shahbaz Sharif, but the party’s election campaign has been led by Maryam Nawaz. When the political parties themselves create ambiguity, then the government’s position will be the same.

A grand national dialogue is not possible without creating a conducive political environment. At present, the country is facing extreme problems both internally and externally. Consensus and tolerance are urgently needed to face these problems. Politics does not take precedence over the country. If the aim of politicians is the betterment of the country and the nation, then they should dedicate themselves to the country and the nation. The political leadership should forget personal differences and find a way for political stability in the country through a grand national dialogue, which is for the good of the country and the nation.

It is no secret that Mian Nawaz Sharif preferred his daughter to his brother and sent her to lead the Azad Kashmir election campaign. On this, Shahbaz Sharif wanted to resign from the party post, but his son Hamza Shahbaz, Engineer Amir Muqam and other party leaders stopped him from doing so. Shahbaz Sharif continued to offer as many explanations as he wanted, but he could not deny the fact that the PML(N) was divided into two different ideologies, one conciliatory and the other dissenting. In this situation, the government would like to talk to the people in Parliament who have conciliatory thinking.

It is a fact that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz along with a few of their followers have sacrificed a good political party for their aspirations. Those who have ruled this country three times have understood that only they have the right to power. No one can ask them what they want and keep saying, which is why the campaign is being waged against the state institutions.

There has been a public reaction to this, the people have responded to the new leadership of the Muslim League in the Azad Kashmir and Sialkot elections. After this public reaction, Mian Shahbaz Sharif has spoken of forgetting the mistakes of the past and moving forward. In response to this, once again Nawaz Sharif has used a language in his tweet that the PML(N) leadership will find disturbing.

While the government and the opposition talk of dialogue on the one hand and make statements against each other on the other, the political parties will have to change their attitudes. Better relations between the government and the opposition are essential for the legislation of reform in Pakistan. The leadership of the government and the opposition need to play a responsible role in the national interest. There are, of course, some comedians on both sides who want a fighting atmosphere at all times but realizing the urgency of the times, the government and the opposition will have to take the path of grand national dialogue, without which it will not be possible to move forward.

