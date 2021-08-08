PM, COAS laud NCOC’s team for their dedication

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded the dedicated work of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, saying it proved as linchpin in the country’s Covid 19 response strategy.

On his twitter handle, the premier posted that the government’s strategy to contain coronavirus had been appreciated by the world. With the blessing of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was protected from the worst effects of the deadly infection, he further added.

The prime minister reflected his thoughts on the NCOC as the body had completed its 500 days of formation.

“Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah, the NCOC has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid. I want to pay tribute to the NCOC’s team which through its dedicated work, has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy,” he posted.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday paid tribute to the team of the NCOC for its continuous struggle and quick calculated response against the deadly pandemic of Covid-19 that enhanced national response in the time of crisis and protected the nation.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to share the message of the Army Chief praising the NCOC’s efforts for ensuring successful management of disease across the country. He wrote the COAS message on his official handle, “The NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan’s riposte against Covid-19. It symbolizes optimized national response in adversity, saving precious lives. Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle and delivery”.

He also tweeted an over 38-minute long documentary highlighting the national response articulated through the NCOC combining all federating units under the ambit of the forum to deliver efficiently against the challenge of Covid-19. It also projects the views of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman NCOC Asad Umar, National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, chief ministers of federating units, former Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan and others praising the role of the NCOC.