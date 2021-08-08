UNSC calls for bringing Dasu attack perpetrators to justice

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Security Council has urged its member countries to cooperate with Islamabad in bringing to justice the perpetrators of an attack on China and Pakistan nationals in the Dasu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued late on Saturday, the UN body “strongly condemned” the July 14 attack in which nine Chinese workers and three Pakistan nationals were killed and several others injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their “deepest sympathy” and condolences to the families of the victims and to Islamabad and Beijing. They also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

The countries reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace.

The governments stressed the need for holding perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of such acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all the states to “cooperate actively” with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

They reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

The body reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law — including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Moreover, Pakistan welcomed the reiteration of the position of the world body on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the UN secretary-general spokesperson, saying that it reaffirmed the UN position on the longstanding dispute.

“The statement reaffirms that UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is “well-established and has not changed”, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to the statement by the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson.