NCOC daily update: 4,455 new cases, 68 deaths Covid-19

By Staff Report
A cook of an online food delivery shop sits in a closed market during a smart lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Islamabad on April 24, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,455 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,067,580, including 961,639 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 82,076 who are under treatment across the country, including 4,282 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 68 people on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 23,865.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of confirmed cases with 398,745 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 363,644 cases.

Staff Report

