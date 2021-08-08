Top Headlines

Saudi opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad: SPA

By Reuters
Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on July 22, 2021, marking the end of this year's Hajj. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, state news agency SPA reported early on Sunday.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining Covid-19 precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised Covid-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Islam’s holiest sites’ home for the second year in a row had hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage in July.

