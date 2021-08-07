Opinion

Influence peddling

Zahir Jaffer only deserves a fair legal defence, nothing more

By Editorial
10
0

While the country continues to try and digest one of the most horrific and gruesome murder cases in the country’s history, the main accused, Zahir Jaffer, who has been in police custody for the past three weeks, has apparently been getting preferential treatment despite the nature of his crimes. That fresh clothes and home-cooked food has been made available to Jaffer, who carried out an elaborate premeditated murder with a clear intent to dispose of the body and flee the country, smacks of influence peddling by his influential family that is reportedly well-connected in high-up places. Additionally, he was also transported without much formality to a public hospital in the capital for a check-up after complaining of a headache.

It is perhaps ironic that due to the case being so high-profile, in that the perpetrator, victim and their respective families are prominent affluent members of Islamabad’s upper class, that the concessions being afforded to Jaffer in jail, as a result of his social status, became public knowledge through social media and resultantly were discontinued, and he has since been moved to solitary confinement. Apart from severe overcrowding, one of the primary and more serious issues faced by the prison population of Pakistan is the lack of access to basic medical attention available to prisoners. Conditions are such that even garden variety infections can’t be treated because basic antibiotics aren’t administered on time, while the more serious chronic ailments are simply ignored. A majority of the detainees in the correctional system are not convicted but are in some phase of an excruciatingly slow judicial process, and they are not on trial for the killing and mutilation of a corpse as brutally as the killer in the Noor Mukadam case is. During the past few years, politicians and bureaucrats have spent varying amounts of time, often many months, incarcerated under some of the worst conditions imaginable for white collar crimes that remain unproven. While the prison system of Pakistan requires much needed reform, it is understandable that any such process, whenever it is formally and properly started, will take time. In the meantime, no undue leniency should be shown to a prisoner on the basis of influence, especially in a case that is a matter of such immense public interest where speedy justice is not only expected but imperative.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM Imran tests electronic voting machine
Next articleAfter Washington and Kabul’s displeasure
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Is this how it should be?

If you are a woman living in Pakistan, it might be an idea to brush up on a spot of self-defense. We are all...
Read more
Comment

CPEC and Containment of China 

By U.K. Dar  The USA is withdrawing from Afghanistan without achieving its major strategic aims; one of which was the containment of China. The operation...
Read more
Comment

In the midst of raging strife, an undying hope for peace

Candid Corner “There is an immutable conflict at work in life and in business, a constant battle between peace and chaos. Neither can be mastered,...
Read more
Editorials

After Washington and Kabul’s displeasure

There is a need to seriously ponder over the situation arising in Afghanistan where the Taliban continue to advance. As things stand none of...
Read more
Editorials

Extension in stay and civilian supremacy

As the British Home Office rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's stay extension plea, PTI leaders gave the decision a spin to malign the...
Read more
Editorials

Behind the temple destruction

The destruction of a Hindu temple in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab is full of commentary about the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Is this how it should be?

If you are a woman living in Pakistan, it might be an idea to brush up on a spot of self-defense. We are all...

CPEC and Containment of China 

In the midst of raging strife, an undying hope for peace

After Washington and Kabul’s displeasure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.