PM Imran tests electronic voting machine

EVM to be presented in NA on Monday

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM).

Shibli Faraz said there is no need for internet connectivity for the EVMs. The software used in the machine is of international standard, he added.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan witnessed a detailed demonstration of the EVM and also cast his vote. The premier also congratulated Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs.

EVM to be presented in NA on Monday:

The electronic voting machine will be presented in the National Assembly on Monday before its session begins.

In a statement, Shibli Faraz cordially invited the assembly members to share their observations and constructive remarks on the EVM.

Subsequently, after the National Assembly session, the EVM will be presented to all the four provincial assemblies and members will be requested to vote using the EVM in order to understand the process better.

Furthermore, the EVM will be presented to the Senate chairman on Tuesday followed by its presentation to the National Assembly speaker on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month of June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated the incumbent government’s resolve to ensure transparency in the electoral process in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for making the process of use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections transparent and fulfilling all legal requirements in this regard.

The premier had also instructed that the process of electoral reforms, electronic voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis be completed at the earliest.

Comment

Is this how it should be?

If you are a woman living in Pakistan, it might be an idea to brush up on a spot of self-defense. We are all...

CPEC and Containment of China 

In the midst of raging strife, an undying hope for peace

After Washington and Kabul’s displeasure

