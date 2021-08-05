World

US approves potential sales of howitzers to Taiwan: Pentagon

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US State Department approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to $750 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

This comes after a series of arms sales last year that included drones and coastal missile defenses meant to upgrade the island’s capabilities and discourage a “Chinese invasion”. The Biden administration has approved other direct commercial sales of arms to Taiwan since taking office.

The package would include the howitzers, 1,698 precision guidance kits for munitions, spares, training, ground stations and upgrades for Taiwan’s previous generation of howitzers, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed “sincere gratitude” to the US government in a statement on Thursday, saying the sales would help its ground forces increase their “capacity for speedy reaction and fire support”.

The ministry called the continuous US arms support a “basis for maintaining regional stability.”

Like most nations, the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but provides the Chinese-claimed island with the means to defend itself and is its most important international backer, to Beijing’s anger.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said BAE Systems Plc. was the prime contractor for the weapons.

Previous articleEpaper – August 5 LHR 2021
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UN demands end to fighting in Afghanistan as Taliban advance; Doha talks deadlocked

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, as the Taliban continues...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: One of youngest Australia deaths as Sydney outbreak grows Australia reported one of its youngest...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban seek ‘lion’s share of power’ in deadlocked peace talks: Khalilzad

WASHINGTON: The Taliban and the Kabul government are far apart in US-backed talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan, with the insurgents demanding "the lion's...
Read more
World

Afghan president vows to defeat advancing Taliban in six months

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday told an extraordinary joint session of the parliament a new security plan backed by the US and...
Read more
World

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Gunshots were fired on Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the United States...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kabul hit by powerful explosion, at least three dead

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city's heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

CPEC and PTI officialdom

Pakistan and China had launched CPEC in 2015 with an initial investment portfolio of about $46 billion which was subsequently increased to $60 billion....

NSA’s great

A disaster called Pakistan Muslim League

The dream of e-Governance in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.