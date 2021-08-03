Asim Bajwa calls it a day as Chairman CPEC Authority, former Engro CEO Khalid Mansoor takes over CPEC Affairs 

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt-General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday resigned; Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted his resignation and appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs to replace the outgoing CPEC Authority chief.

Khalid Mansoor has served as the chief executive officer of HUBCO and Engro. He has been tasked to complete the second phase of CPEC that contains 27 projects.

Mansoor brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organizations in energy, petrochemicals, and fertilizer industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mansoor has extensive experience of working with Chinese companies and has a deep understanding of joint ventures, project development and execution with Chinese partners.

Mansoor is a well-known business leader and has served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry. He has also worked closely with international financial institutions, like the World Bank, IFC, MIGA, OPIC, ADB, DEG, OFID as well as Chinese financial institutions such as China Development Bank, China Exim Bank, ICBC, Sinosure, etc.

Asim Bajwa took to social media blogging site, Twitter, to announce his resignation.

“I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. Wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence& support of the PM & his Govt,” tweeted Gen Bajwa.

In a subsequent tweet, Bajwa said that the course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on.

“My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a notification for appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also posted tweets to the effect of the new development.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar paid tribute to Bajwa for his services “in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to [the] second phase of CPEC”.

He also welcomed Khalid Mansoor, saying that Mansoor’s “vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC”.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Bajwa had suffered badly after being featured in a controversy related to his family businesses abroad. After the scandal came to the fore, Bajwa resigned as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting last year in October.