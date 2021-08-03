NATIONAL

UAE eases flight restrictions for Pakistan, other countries

By News Desk

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will ease travel restrictions for six countries on its flight ban list to allow some UAE residents, who are stranded abroad, to fly back to the Emirates.

The government said all vaccinated individuals, as well as unvaccinated people in certain job categories, can seek permission to return from Thursday. The decision includes people who are in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, state news agency WAM reported.

Travellers must have a valid UAE residency and have to submit proof of having received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the UAE. Unvaccinated people in certain categories can also return

There are further exemptions that cover people who are not vaccinated. They include medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the Emirates, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE, and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.

These people must apply for permission to return on the website of the federation immigration department, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

They must also obtain a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours from their date of travel. A rapid test will be conducted before boarding the flight and travellers will undergo precautionary measures, including further PCR testing and quarantine, on arrival to the UAE.

Delegates and businessmen, as well as golden visa residents, were previously allowed to return to the UAE from any of the banned travel lists, as long as they had obtained prior approval.

News Desk

HEADLINES

CAA issues revised quarantine policy for int’l travellers

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued its revised standard operating procedures for international travellers coming into Pakistan "in view of the recent surge...

In Peshawar, green scheme for polluting bus owners inches along

Resident permit holders benefit from revised UAE entry conditions

Pakistan hits 1mn daily Covid-19 vaccine shot target

