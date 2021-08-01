NATIONAL

NHA launches tree plantation drive along highways

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority Sunday launched an afforestation drive to increase green cover along the highways under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

According to a press statement, the initiative was taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

NHA Maintenance General Manager Iftikhar Ahmed Sajid along with a team planted saplings at various locations.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the authority and the Field Sports and Conservation Society for tree plantation along the Lahore Eastern Bypass.

A plantation drive along the aforementioned highway was already underway, it added.

A ruling MP from Sheikhupura, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, also planted a sampling along the highway.

Similarly, a plantation campaign was also undertaken at Karachi Northern Bypass by Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Another MoU was signed between the NHA and a private real estate developer to carry out the plantation campaign.

The tree plantation campaign would be continued in the upcoming days, the statement said.

APP

NATIONAL

Tokyo 2020: McKeon gets record seventh medal, Dressel clinches sprint double

Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, flights suspended

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation

