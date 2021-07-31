Biden picks Pakistan-origin American to head top religious freedom body

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced Friday plans to nominate Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan, who famously criticised former’s predecessor Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks on Muslim-Americans during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, to a post with the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Khan’s son, Humayun Khan, was an Army captain killed in 2004 while serving in Iraq, Politico reported.

Khizr Khan gave one of the most memorable speeches of the 2016 conventions, along with his wife, Ghazala, in which he questioned whether Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee, had ever read the Constitution.

Khan pulled his own pocket-sized copy out of his suit jacket for emphasis — and said Trump had “sacrificed nothing and no one.”

After that, Trump frequently lashed out at the Khans, which they shrugged off as “proof of his ignorance and arrogance.” At one point Trump suggested that Ghazala Khan did not speak during the DNC because of her Muslim faith.