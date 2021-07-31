Sports

BCCI ‘threatening’ me to prevent me from playing Kashmir Premier League: Gibbs

By News Desk
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Herschelle Gibbs of Leo Lions walks off after being dismissed during the Oxigen Masters Champions League match between Gemini Arabians and Leo Lions on January 30, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of “threatening” him of denying him all cricketing activities in the future in India if he participates in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League, which is set to commence on August 6 in Muzaffarabad city of Azad Kashmir.

Gibbs, along with former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan and former England spinner Monty Panesar, has been drafted among the six participating teams in the tournament.

The former Proteas batsman took to Twitter to lambast the Indian cricket board. He accused the body of “trying to prevent me [from] playing” in the inaugural edition of the event, which will run until August 16, due to the political issues between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, former wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif had also stated that the BCCI was “warning cricket boards” to not send their players to the league.

Legendary speedster Wasim Akram is the founding vice-president while Shahid Afridi is the brand ambassador of the event.

The KPL is accredited by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, and Kotli Lions are the six teams in the inaugural season.

Renowned Pakistan players such as Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, and Kamran Akmal are the captains of their respective teams.

Each team will have five players from Kashmir. All matches will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, which can hold 18,000 spectators.

News Desk

1 COMMENT

NATIONAL

