Stability in Afghanistan will generate economic activities for whole region: Fawad

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said stability in Afghanistan will generate economic activities for the whole region and provides accessibility to Central Asia and the European Union markets.

Addressing the Pakistan-Afghanistan Youth Forum here Wednesday, he said Pakistan has always called for peace in Afghanistan and it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all Afghan groups should sit together to create a consensus for a broad-based and inclusive government there.

He said Pakistan’s role is very limited and ultimately it is the people of Afghanistan to evolve a formula for a political settlement to establish durable peace and stability in their country.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said peace in Afghanistan is vital for enhancing the accessibility of Central Asian Republics to Pakistan’s port of Gwadar.

He said we can materialize the idea of laying a railway line from Gwadar to Uzbekistan. He said it will connect China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the European Union.

The minister said we always talk of security matters, while there is a need to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the cultural domain as well. He said Pakistan is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in sectors like film, drama, and literature.

