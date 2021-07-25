Sindh to hold local government polls before 2023 general elections

Sindh will hold the local government polls before the next general elections in 2023, announced Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while speaking to the media in Sehwan on Sunday.

The Express Tribune reported that favouring local bodies polls on party basis, the provincial chief executive said that the government wants to hold them in such a way that no objections are raised.

Taking stock of the objections raised on the results of the census, Murad said the government had already presented evidence to the Council of Common Interests.

He added that he was exercising his constitutional right to convene a joint sitting of parliament and will be writing a letter to this effect.

The CM further added that parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement should try to unite the opposition.

He recalled that it was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman – who called an All Party Conference after which the PDM was formed.

Murad added that the purpose of convening the meeting was to get rid of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. “However, some people demanded the resignation of Bilawal instead,” he added.

Criticising the federal government, the Sindh chief minister stated that, “Pakistan’s foreign policy was failing and that relations with Iran, Afghanistan and China were being affected. However, we are trying to maintain good relations with China.”

He accused the federal government of exacerbating inflation and called on all opposition parties to unite against it.

The CM said that he condemned the media trial of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. He maintained that the National Accountability Bureau could not provide any evidence in its attempts to discredit Durrani.

Murad added that the federal government had approved a plan for the restoration of Lake Manchar in 2017. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government stopped the project a year later, after it formed the government.