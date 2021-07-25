Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people, acceleration planned for August

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday announced that Pakistan has successfully inoculated 25 million people against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the minister — who is also the chief of the National Command and Operation Centre — announced that aside from inoculating 25 million people (2.5 crores), the government is employing measures to vaccinate more people in the coming month.

“Further acceleration [is] being planned for August. By [the] end of August, all major cities’ target is to have at least 40% of the eligible population vaccinated,” Umar wrote.

Meanwhile, 45 more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan’s nationwide death toll past 23,000, figures issued by the NCOC showed on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,819 turned out to be positive. The result meant that Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 6.3%.

On the other hand, the 45 new deaths mean that the nationwide death toll stands at 23,016.

The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 925,958 and the number of active cases is at 55,720.