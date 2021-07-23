Editor Pakistan Today Arif Nizami passes away

LAHORE: Renowned journalist, political analyst, and editor of Pakistan Today Arif Nizami passed away on Wednesday here in Lahore. He was 73. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Nizami had been admitted to a private hospital for the past few weeks for treatment of an infection that affected some vital organs and eventually led to a cardiac arrest leading to his death. The funeral prayers of the veteran journalist were offered at Defence before he was laid to rest next to his father at the Miani Sahib graveyard on July 21.

A former caretaker minister for Information and Broadcasting during the 2013 interim government, Former President of All Pakistan Newspaper Association and serving President of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, Nizami had the distinction of being the founding editor of two different English language national daily newspapers.

AN ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER:

Nizami started his career as a reporter in his father Hameed Nizami’s Urdu language daily, Nawa-i-Waqt. After his father’s death, Nizami continued to work at Nawa-i-Waqt as executive editor up until 1985 when he founded the English daily The Nation.

During his time as editor of The Nation, Nizami trained and supported some of the major names in Pakistan’s journalism today. As an editor, he has been remembered as a staunch defender of his reporters and staff who would stand in support of his team no matter who was on the other side.

In 2010, Nizami ended his 25-year run as editor of The Nation and founded a second English daily newspaper, Pakistan Today. Here he challenged widely held beliefs about how the newspaper business works in Pakistan, introducing a ‘Berliner’ size newspaper that was unlike anything seen by paper readers in the country before.

Nizami was also quick to adapt to changing times, and in the latter part of his career found great success and acclaim as a political analyst and talking head on television. His opinions were widely sought out and his analysis was closely watched by many.

CONDOLENCES POUR IN:

His passing was followed by an outpouring of grief and condolences both from the journalistic community and politicians across the political divide. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “saddened” by the passing of Nizami.

Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 21, 2021

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed his grief over the demise of Nizami. He expressed “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family” in a tweet sent out by the ISPR.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2021

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said he was from an old guard of journalists that were never afraid to speak truth to power. “His passing symbolises the end of an era, One of the finest journalists who struggled in Pakistan for all the things he believed in. Always had time for the powerless and the voiceless” she said.

Devastated that old friend,colleague and pillar of Pakistani journalism,Arif Nizami has passed away. His passing symbolises the end of an era! He was from an old guard who sacrificed for principles and never shied from telling bald truths to power. Heart goes out to his family 💔 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 21, 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain – who offered

Fateha for the departed soul – said on Friday that the death of eminent journalist Arif Nizami was a huge loss for the profession and his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, were among the many that visited Nizami’s residence.

Fawad said during his visit to the bereaved family that the beacon lit by Arif Nizami in the field of journalism would keep shining and it would be a great source of inspiration for the journalists in times to come.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi had also offered their

condolences over the demise of Arif Nizami.

He said: “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in fulfilling its commitment

made with the media and journalists.”

“I had a long relationship with Arif Nizami,” the information minister said, “His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais and uncle Chaudhry Altaf Hussain were his companions in Tehreek-e-Pakistan.”

Similarly, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sadhu expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

In his condolence message, the air chief prayed for the reward of the deceased and the strength of his family to bear this grief with patience and courage, said a Pakistan Air Force spokesman.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that an era of “old school journalism” had come to an end. “As a journalist, editor and anchor, [Nizami] was second to none,” he added.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said he was “shocked” to learn about Nizami’s demise.

He remembered him as an “outstanding journalist, perceptive political commentator and a good friend”.

Former Pakistani ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said Nizami’s passing away was a “loss for Pakistan”.

“Really saddened to hear this tragic news. Arif was a dear friend, a distinguished journalist and a wonderful human being,” she tweeted.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also conveyed his condolences, saying Nizami’s contribution to Pakistani journalism will be remembered.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also expressed a feeling of deep sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

“We pay tribute to Arif Nizami for his services in the field of journalism,” Shah said, adding that Arif Nizami’s death marked “the end of an era of journalism”.

A large number of journalists, many of whom had worked with and been trained by Mr Nizami, also expressed their grief and passed on their condolences. Abbas Nasir, former editor of Dawn, said “He was a true gentleman and a solid journalist.”

RIP Arif Nizami. My fondest memories are from a trip to Salzburg some 10-12 years ago when we spent quality time together: attended a concert in Amadeus’s hometown, went on long walks, chatted. He was a true gentleman and solid journo. May his loved ones find solace. — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) July 21, 2021

Former editor of Daily Times Raza Rumi also said that Mr Nizami was a “competent editor and a kind, amiable human being” expressing his grief over Mr Nizami’s demise. Senior journalist Suhail Warraich said he was a pillar of professional journalism and that he would be remembered for “his exclusive news and bold personality.”

Very sad news: Pillar of professional journalism Arif Nizami will be remembered for his exclusive news and bold personality#Rip — Suhail Warraich (@suhailswarraich) July 21, 2021

Moreover, the Council of the Pakistan Newspaper Editors expressed its deep grief and sorrow over the death of the council’s elected president and veteran journalist Arif Nizami.

In a joint statement of condolence to the bereaved family of Nizami, CPNE’s Senior Vice President Ali Kazim, Acting Secretary-General Amir Mehmood, VPs Sardar Khan Niazi, Ikram Sehgal, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Anwar Sajidi, Dr Hafiz Sana Ullah Khan, and the members of the council expressed their heartfelt grief over the death of the renowned analyst, journalist, editor and president of the council prayed to Almighty Allah for eternal peace of the departed soul and to grant patience and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

In their message of condolence, they said that Arif Nizami commanded respect for his candid, frank and blunt comments and analyses. He always stood for the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, said the CPNE in its statement.

The CPNE further said the services of Arif Nizami in journalism could never be disregarded and in his death, the council today has lost a brave, fearless and great leader. Arif Nizami’s services will always be remembered in the journalistic history of Pakistan, the statement concluded.

Furthermore, All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and SG Nazafreen Saigol Lakhanihave stated that the Pakistan Today chief editor and CPNE president was one of the seasoned and prominent editors and publishers of Pakistan who had always stood for the freedom of press and expression.

The APNS office-bearers stated that the services of Arif Nizami will always be remembered in the annals of the national press and it will not be easy to fill the vacuum created by his demise.

The APNS office-bearers further expressed their condolences to the grieved family and his colleagues in Pakistan Today and prayed that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.