Soldier martyred in South Waziristan operation

By News Desk

A young sepoy was martyred during an intelligence-based operation by security forces in the Senai Narai area of South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.
According to a statement by the ISPR, the operation was conducted “on reported presence of terrorists”.
“During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra embraced shahadat,” the statement said.
The military’s media wing said that a cordon and search operation is in progress in the area to eliminate any terrorists present.

News Desk

