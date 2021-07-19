Opinion

Freshwater scarcity

By Editor's Mail
Dear sir, freshwater scarcity is a reality which is threatening the sustainable development of human society. Earth’s hydrological (water) cycle has been interrupted by the climate change that makes water-scarce regions of the world drier, and makes the other already-wet regions wetter. Recent reports show that two-thirds of the global population is already experiencing water scarcity for at least one month of the year.

However, I believe that it is never too late to take small steps and make a huge difference. Every drop will count when you try! The good news is that these alarming facts are being considered, and stakeholders and the general public around the world are all agreeing to take action. Various agencies are putting together policies relevant to sustainable development. Equally important, the international scientific community is working to bring more solutions. Finally, and most importantly, increased public awareness and pressure means that there is still hope for a sustainable future.

Azmeena Siraj

Karachi

