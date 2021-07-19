Inflation is being exploited

Inflation, another benefit of the incumbent government, has made wretched every individual. Understandably, government had to impose such taxes and was left with no other option. However, this has increased the prices of basic commodities and has been worst borne by the poor. Furthermore, I feel that the business community including shopkeepers and retailers are availing undue advantage of this by charging more than the actual price in the name of inflation. Therefore, it’s difficult for a common man to meet his needs.

The state and concerned authorities should take immediate action against these overcharging shopkeepers and ensure that no one misuses tax policies to their own profit.

Awais Ahmed

Shikarpur