Top Headlines

Jewish visits, opposed by Palestinians, spark clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Reuters

JERUSALEM: Brief clashes erupted on Sunday between Israeli police and Palestinians at Al Aqsa mosque over visits by Jews to the compound revered in Judaism as the site of two destroyed Biblical temples.

No serious injuries were reported in what police described as stone throwing early in the day by several Palestinian youngsters who it said were then dispersed.

Palestinian officials said police forcefully evacuated Muslim worshippers to clear the way for Jewish visitors and fired rubber-coated bullets during the confrontation in one of the most sensitive venues in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

All was quiet by the time Muslim noon prayers were held, but the incident drew condemnation by the Palestinian Authority, which administers limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media reports put the number of Jewish visitors who walked through the Jerusalem plaza at around 1,300.

They were mostly religious Jews, some with children in tow, who toured the site under heavy police guard on the Tisha B’Av — an annual fast day in Judaism marking the razing of the temples.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority said it held “the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the escalation resulting from the Israeli incursion in the Al Aqsa mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem”.

The Authority called the Jewish visits provocative and a “serious threat to “security and stability”.

After the spate of violence, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett directed that Jewish visits there “continue, while maintaining order at the site”, an official statement said.

Israeli police monitor and regulate Jewish visits to the compound, known in Judaism as Temple Mount. Muslims refer to the compound, where Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and the Dome of the Rock are located, as the Noble Sanctuary.

The area is in Jerusalem’s walled Old City and part of the territory Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war. Violence there led in part to an 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May.

Previous articleChilli farming under CPEC to expand over 5000 acres in Pakistan
Next articleThree killed, 12 injured in bus-trailer collision
Reuters

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Delhi played role to keep Islamabad on FATF grey list: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India finally on Sunday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ensured that Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pilgrims perform Hajj rituals under Covid safety measures

MAKKAH: Groups of pilgrims flocked to the Grand Mosque of Makkah on Sunday while adhering to precautionary measures against Covid-19 to perform the Islamic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan assures ‘swift action’ as Ghani recalls Afghan envoy, staff

ISLAMABAD: In a diplomatic standoff following the incident involving Afghan ambassador's daughter, the Afghan government on Sunday recalled its envoy and other staff of...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban favour ‘political settlement’ to Afghanistan conflict: leader

KABUL: The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday said he "strenuously favours" a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan even as the...
Read more
World

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

WASHINGTON/CAIRO: The United States on Saturday accused Tehran of an "outrageous" effort to deflect blame for the impasse in Iran nuclear talks and denied...
Read more
World

Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains

MUMBAI: At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said on Sunday, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Who’s minding the store?

Islamabad, under the PTI government, seems to have become a place where anything goes. From mysterious killings, to the recent case of Usman Mirza,...

Covid-19 fourth wave

Much better progress needed in effectively dealing with climate change crisis

Kabul’s limited security options

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.