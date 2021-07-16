PM snubs Indian media; says RSS ideology main hurdle in normalising ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday snubbed the Indian media, saying the Indian RSS ideology was the main hurdle in normalisation of ties with Pakistan.

The prime minister, who was in Tashkent to participate in a conference on ‘Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, challenges and opportunities’, responded to the question by an Indian journalist, who sought Pakistan’s stance on talks with India.

“We have been trying to tell India … that we have been waiting … for a long time, let’s live like civilized neighbours, … but what to do, as the RSS ideology has come in the way,” Imran Khan said.

He was leaving the Congress Hall after attending the conference when an Indian journalist asked that India wants to know whether talks and terror go together.

The prime minister has very clear views about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its extremist policies. In an earlier tweet, the prime minister had pointed out that the “RSS ideology of Hindu supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead, it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum.”

The prime minister’s two-year-old tweet on the RSS involvement in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir stands true to the day as the extremist Hindu policies have made the lives of non-Hindus unbearable under the government of RSS-backed Bharatiya Janata Party government of Narendra Modi.