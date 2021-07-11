HEADLINES

Pakistan advises India to ‘run away’ from Afghanistan

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Pakistan would accept whatever decision Afghanistan makes after the pullout of American troops, scorning Indian role in the Afghan soil which it has used to organize terrorism against Pakistan.

He said India has left no option but to run away from Afghanistan.

During a presser on Sunday, Interior Minister Rasheed said that Pakistan would agree to any decision taken by Afghanistan. He said that Afghanistan had been fighting for half of the century.

“Now new and suave Taliban have emerged. These Taliban do not sort things through a gun barrel,” he said and added that it was vital for the whole region to settle affairs with the Taliban through dialogue.

He was of the opinion that no Chinese and Iranian investment could be done without the restoration of peace in Afghanistan. The Uzbekistan train project is linked with the peace in Afghanistan, he added.

The interior minister stated that it was Islamabad’s desire that there would be peace in Afghanistan. He hoped that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and Mullah Baradar became one.

Rasheed foresaw Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran in a changed region. “The situation in the region is going to be changed,” he added. He said that India had become the butt of a joke in the region. He said that India had no choice but to retreat from Afghanistan.

“India has organized terrorism in Afghanistan against Pakistan and disseminated false news to the world against Pakistan,” he stated.

He maintained that Pakistan stood with the rest of the world on the issue of peace in Afghanistan. He categorically denied providing military/airbases to any country against Afghanistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision not to give bases was resolute. He said the Pakistani nation also wanted that we would not become a tool in this matter. He denied any pressure on Pakistan in this regard.

Interior Minister Rasheed stated that no superpower in the world could condone Pakistan. He opined that the government and Pakistan Army together would pave way for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

On stranded people in Afghanistan, Rasheed said that vaccinated people would be allowed to cross into Pakistan through the Torkham border. He said that Chaman and Torkham borders would remain open and FIA had been directed in this regard.

On the forthcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections, the interior minister predicted that Imran Khan was going to form government in the AJK on July 25. He added that PM Khan would highlight the Kashmir issue in the world.

On Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he objected to the language she was using terming it irresponsible.

On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s electioneering in AJK, he remarked he was holding the CV of Mr Bilawal as the Bhutto scion was dear to him.

He was of the view that the day when the losing party conceded to its defeat that day the democracy would be strengthened. He said only the ‘Bat’ symbol would get maximum votes in the elections.

Rasheed said that the whole world knew how many bank accounts, the opposition had opened.

He stated that Pak Army was the national Army of Pakistan and Tehreek-i-Insaaf was the national party of Pakistan. He said all political parties were with Pak Army.

He maintained that all political parties were agreed with the Army during its briefing in the National Security Committee meeting a few days ago.

Previous articleBilawal, Maryam running ‘Abbu Bachao’ campaign in AJK: Fawad Chaudhry
Next articleUS considers intervening as legal battle between Saudi crown prince, former spymaster threatens to expose secrets
INP

2 COMMENTS

  2. Sheikh Rasheed should ‘wait and watch’ the situation in Afghanistan with his Pav, Aadha Pav Bums. Pakistan need many of them in Northern Areas. 😆😆😆

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM decides to relaunch PTI in interior Sindh to give PPP tough time

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to open a new front against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nearly two dozen suspects rounded up in couple’s sexual harassment case

The main suspect, Usman Abrar, along with four other persons is already in custody regarding the couple sexual harassment case, while some 20 to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI faces strong challenge from PPP as electioneering enters critical phase in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Campaigning for general election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in full swing and top politicians are mobilising public support for their candidates....
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants people aged above 50 to receive Covid jabs on priority

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday called for vaccinating people...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI contends SC’s acceptance of review petition closes door for judicial accountability

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in regard to the Supreme Court’s April decision to accept Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition against its June 19,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.