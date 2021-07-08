Qureshi hails Pakistan-China friendship as ties turn 70

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan-China friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the people of the two countries.

Qureshi made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing a conference related to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highlighted the importance of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, saying Pakistan’s partnership with China would not only serve the interests of the two countries but also ensure peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

“Our seven-decade journey comprises of greater solidarity, deeper confidence, mutual trust and mutual understanding. Our deep-rooted and ironclad friendship has been nurtured by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries,” Qureshi told the conference entitled “Pakistan-China at 70: A Unique Bilateral Partnership,” organised by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI).

The foreign minister explained how the two sides have the tradition of standing by each other through difficult times, including the latest challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic when China provided Pakistan with relief goods, equipment, medical expertise and vaccines.

On the occasion, Chairman of the PCI, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also said, “Pakistan-China relations are unshakable and they rest on a very strong foundation.”