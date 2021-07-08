NATIONAL

Men accused of beating, stripping couple naked remanded in police custody

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Four men who were arrested after a video of them thrashing and stripping naked a young couple went viral on social media were remanded into police custody, Islamabad police said.

According to the first information report of the incident, it took place within the limits of Golra police station at an apartment building in sector E-11/2.

“The video clip of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, five to six men can be seen keeping the victims in custody under gunpoint. The accused also stripped the man and the woman naked while threatening them,” the FIR said, adding that the suspects were also performing “vulgar acts”.

The main accused, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices — Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan — were arrested shortly after the video clip started trending on social media platforms.

The fourth accused was arrested later in the day, according to an update posted by the Islamabad police on its Twitter account.

The police, while rejecting as erroneous the reports of suspects being granted bails, asserted “any person no matter how influential was not above the law”.

The case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Commenting on the heinous incident, Islamabad police chief Qazi Jameelur Rehman said that all culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

