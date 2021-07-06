NATIONAL

‘Significant’ progress made towards 2015 Paris climate goals: expert

By Anadolu Agency
2CD5Y28 Karachi, Pakistan. 26th Aug, 2020. Vehicles run through floodwater in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Aug. 26, 2020. Fresh spell of heavy rains and flash floods played havoc in parts of Pakistan, killing several people and leaving hundreds of people displaced and many houses damaged, local media reported on Wednesday. Credit: Str/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

ISLAMABAD: “Significant improvement” has been achieved since the 2015 Paris climate deal in efforts to limit global warming, a climate scientist said on Tuesday.

However, there is still a “long way to go” to cap temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, physicist and climate scientist Bill Hare said at a side event being held as part of Asia Pacific Climate Week 2021.

Climate policies need to be more ambitious towards preventing the negative effects of climate change, argued Hare, who works at Climate Analytics, a non-governmental organization based in Berlin.

During the online event held by Climate Analytics, experts made presentations and commented on countries’ plans to limit global warming to 1.5C, including key benchmarks for domestic action, such as fossil-fuel phase-out deadlines for some Asia-Pacific countries.

Speaking on Bangladesh, energy research and policy analyst Nandini Das noted that the majority of greenhouse gas emissions in the country came from energy and agricultural activities.

“Primary energy use is heavily dominated by fossil fuel and it is mainly by natural gas, […] (as) around 75 percent of electricity in Bangladesh is generated from natural gas,” stated Das, who also works at Climate Analytics.

Traditional biomass also takes a major share in the primary energy mix, added Das, highlighting that renewables play a small role in the country.

On Pakistan, climate scientist Fahad Saeed said the country is one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

“Two main sectors account for the bulk of the country’s emissions, the energy and agriculture sectors — 47 percent and 42 percent, respectively,” he noted.

Pakistan benefits from diversified energy sources, Saaed said, but also stressed that fossil fuels make up around 60 percent of primary energy.

In recent years, the country has met growing energy demand mostly through new coal-fired plants and gas imports, he added.

According to Climate Analytics, 16 Asia Pacific countries are highly reliant on fossil fuels, and account for about 76 percent of global coal generation capacity.

The APCW 2021, hosted by Japan, seeks to take the pulse of climate action in the region, explore challenges and opportunities, and showcase ambitious solutions, according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Previous articlePM announces he will not take protocol to any private function
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM announces he will not take protocol to any private function

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he will "save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public" by no longer travelling with protocol...
Read more
HEADLINES

Plea against PML-N VP rejected by Karachi Court

A plea filed by the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board to register a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President leader Maryam Nawaz, her husband...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister launches e-portal, app for issuance of equivalence certificates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood launched on Tuesday an e-portal and a mobile application for the issuance of equivalence certificates. Speaking at the launching...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N VP asserts govt has recognised Israel

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has expressed the belief that the incumbent government has recognised Israel due to their lack of denial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister recommends referring domestic violence bill to religious body

ISLAMABAD: The government has requested National Speaker Asad Qaiser to sent the much-delayed proposed legislation on domestic violence to the Council of Islamic Ideology to...
Read more
NATIONAL

830 new Covid-19 cases amid concerns over guidelines’ violations

ISLAMABAD: The Health Ministry on Monday reported 830 new Covid-19 cases besides raising serious concerns over the violation of the standard operating procedures by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister launches e-portal, app for issuance of equivalence certificates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood launched on Tuesday an e-portal and a mobile application for the issuance of equivalence certificates. Speaking at the launching...

PML-N VP asserts govt has recognised Israel

Minister recommends referring domestic violence bill to religious body

830 new Covid-19 cases amid concerns over guidelines’ violations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.