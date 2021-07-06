NATIONAL

PM announces he will not take protocol to any private function

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he will “save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public” by no longer travelling with protocol and security when he is going to any private function.

The PM said on the popular social media site, Twitter, that he would also be reviewing the protocol and security available to ministers, governors and chief ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf “to decide how we can minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience”.

The federal cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard next week, he added.

“We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people,” the prime minister wrote.

Before coming into power, Imran Khan routinely opposed VIP movements and security protocols and launched a campaign to adopt ‘austerity’ and lead a simple lifestyle after being elected the prime minister, reported Dawn.

On a Sunday in May, Imran had made a surprise visit to different public places in Islamabad “without any security and protocol”.

Pictures and videos shared by the Prime Minister’s Office and lawmakers had shown Prime Minister Imran driving himself to different areas and talking to people. He had also inspected business activities, implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and development works during the tour.

Similarly, the premier last month inspected handcart (vendors) market recently set up in the capital’s G-10.

Driving his car, the prime minister arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, handcart owners, residents and shopkeepers.

News Desk

