830 new Covid-19 cases amid concerns over guidelines’ violations

ISLAMABAD: The Health Ministry on Monday reported 830 new Covid-19 cases besides raising serious concerns over the violation of the standard operating procedures by the people, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall cases had risen to 964,490, including 908,648 recoveries.

The number of active cases has seen an upward trend during the last 10 days, increasing the figure to 33,390 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,968 patients admitted to intensive care units in different hospitals.

According to the NCOC, 25 people lost their lives on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 22,452.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 347,014 infections and 10,786 deaths followed by Sindh which reported 341,275 infections and 5,528 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that it has administered a total of 17,390,346 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,363,490 people fully vaccinated so far.

Earlier on Monday, the NCOC issued a statement expressing serious concerns over violations of guidelines in the fields of indoor dining, transport, markets, gymnasium, wedding halls and tourism spots.

The NCOC feared that stringent curbs in these sectors will be imposed if such violations continue, adding that a special meeting will be held on Tuesday to review the violation and evaluate enforcement mechanisms and measures to accelerate the vaccination process.

PMA WARNS AGAINST FOURTH WAVE:

Pakistan Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad has warned of a fourth coronavirus wave in Pakistan by late July or early August, reported Geo.

Dr Sajjad said that Covid-19 cases are increasing again in the country.

Pakistan’s daily coronavirus caseload went below the 1,000 cases in a day mark for the first time in six days after the country reported 830 new cases Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus: Pakistan records under 1,000 daily cases for the first time in almost a week

The daily case count has been over 1,000 since July 1. The country last reported 979 cases in a day on June 30.

Another 25 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,452.

Dr Sajjad said citizens have stopped following coronavirus standard operating procedures. “If precautions are not taken, the fourth wave of coronavirus may occur in late July or early August,” he said, saying there is a danger of the coronavirus situation in Pakistan turning similar to the situation in India.

He appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs and refrain from hugging and shaking hands on Eid. People should be vaccinated without any delay, he said.